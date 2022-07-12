ACHIEVEMENT UPDATE

Added more death screens
Added achievements
Added skin pickups
Fixed boss deaths
Added health bar for all applicable bosses
Fixed options menu
Added a Vsync option
More skins were added
Added achievement progress to the main menu
All cherries should now be reachable if previously not
Fixed a bug where the death screen would take you to the main menu
Add skin selector to options menu
Add jump assist selector to options menu
Added achievements to options menu
