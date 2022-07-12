 Skip to content

Geno The Fallen King update for 12 July 2022

ACHIEVEMENT UPDATE

Build 9109226

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added more death screens
Added achievements
Added skin pickups
Fixed boss deaths
Added health bar for all applicable bosses
Fixed options menu
Added a Vsync option
More skins were added
Added achievement progress to the main menu
All cherries should now be reachable if previously not
Fixed a bug where the death screen would take you to the main menu
Add skin selector to options menu
Add jump assist selector to options menu
Added achievements to options menu

