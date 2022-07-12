 Skip to content

Era of Combat: Boxing update for 12 July 2022

Small update 0.61c - Scoresheet adjustment and vertical forces fix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Vertical hits (hits with too much downward momentum) are no longer throttled. This was to prevent hammer fists and overhead type bashes, but I've added other mechanics to deal with illegal downward hits and so legal hits are now no longer impeded inadvertently (sometimes players would get a glancing type of blow and it would feel off/too light for the strength they put into it, often this was due to anti-cheat mechanics for downward blows. There are many legitimate strikes with downward forces that might have been catching up your style previously, now amended.

  • Scorecards have been adjusted to reflect the newly implemented hit mechanics.

