Digital Art Contest Winner Announcement

Over the past few weeks, we've been running a competition for an artist to have a piece of work included in our new, upcoming map. The competition is now closed! We'd like to thank everyone who entered their work this time. As before, we've been incredibly impressed with both the number of submissions and the quality of the art. It's been extremely difficult for the developers to vote for a favourite!

We're pleased to reveal that Lyre is our winner, with this fantastic piece:

