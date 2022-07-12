 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

DEVOUR update for 12 July 2022

Digital Art Contest Winner Announcement

Share · View all patches · Build 9109113 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Over the past few weeks, we've been running a competition for an artist to have a piece of work included in our new, upcoming map. The competition is now closed! We'd like to thank everyone who entered their work this time. As before, we've been incredibly impressed with both the number of submissions and the quality of the art. It's been extremely difficult for the developers to vote for a favourite!

We're pleased to reveal that Lyre is our winner, with this fantastic piece:

Look out for more DEVOUR news and updates in the near future. We'll always keep you up to date here on Steam, over on our Discord server and on our Twitter.

Twitter: @DEVOUR_GAME
Discord: https://discord.gg/q4tTa2Z

Changed depots in devs branch

View more data in app history for build 9109113
DEVOUR Mac Depot 1274573
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link