Updates for 0.7.46

Share · View all patches · Build 9108991 · Last edited 12 July 2022 – 22:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Hello there!

Here are the updates for this next version:

Started adding Helga's voice.

Fixed rain not showing in front of Nanodeck.

Updated Thomas landing maps.

Added full screen voice over for intro.

Fixed water splash handler.

Fixed player falling back into the water so quickly when swimming up at certain angles.

Fixed some Nanodeck Glitch Animations to play the correct state.

Started updating phones a bit.

Fixed swimming through some rocks.

All the best,

Larry