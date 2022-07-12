Updates for 0.7.46

Hello there!
Here are the updates for this next version:
- Started adding Helga's voice.
- Fixed rain not showing in front of Nanodeck.
- Updated Thomas landing maps.
- Added full screen voice over for intro.
- Fixed water splash handler.
- Fixed player falling back into the water so quickly when swimming up at certain angles.
- Fixed some Nanodeck Glitch Animations to play the correct state.
- Started updating phones a bit.
- Fixed swimming through some rocks.
All the best,
Larry
Changed files in this update