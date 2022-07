Share · View all patches · Build 9108752 · Last edited 12 July 2022 – 21:26:20 UTC by Wendy

One day I'll be able to release one of these without missing bees.

Changelog

FIXED - Missing bee from painting 3

FIXED - Missing bee from painting 8

FIXED - Painting 10 has no music

If there's anything else missing, please let me know on the forums