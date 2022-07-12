 Skip to content

An Uninvited Guest update for 12 July 2022

Major Bug Hotfix

Build 9108554

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The game is updated, now removing the bug that causes the player to teleport to the upstairs level when the game begins

Extremely sorry for all who were affected. Updating the game will fix this

Blank Dream Studios

