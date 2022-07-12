Major Bug Hotfix

The game is updated, now removing the bug that causes the player to teleport to the upstairs level when the game begins
Extremely sorry for all who were affected. Updating the game will fix this
Blank Dream Studios
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
The game is updated, now removing the bug that causes the player to teleport to the upstairs level when the game begins
Extremely sorry for all who were affected. Updating the game will fix this
Blank Dream Studios
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update