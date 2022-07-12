 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

LOTUS-Simulator update for 12 July 2022

Patch 1.EA.104 + Poll for next feature!

Share · View all patches · Build 9108513 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new patch has been released, which adds complex tunnel lighting/switching to LOTUS. Don't miss the patch notes right here.

In addition, it is on you how we proceed - take part in our poll to decide which feature should be added next.

Changed files in this update

PUBLIC - LOTUS-Simulator BaseFiles Depot 370356
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link