Update to EA 0.5.5.

Hello everyone!

Outside the sun is blazing and on the inside developers are bustling about. So, to mark the day, unfortunately, there is no delicious ice cream, but an update instead.

Harvest Days: My Dream Farm has been provided with a new feature: You can now place your furniture and decorative items in your home.

Apart from various improvements, the focus was bug fixes, which we would like to thank you for sharing with us!

As always, if you have any questions or suggestions, please write to us. The same applies if you find a bug! We are listening!

We hope you have fun, and we'll see you again soon!

Harvest Days: My Dream Farm - EA 0.5.5

ADDED

From this update onwards, furniture and home decor can be placed in all areas of your home.

Dealership: Opening hours at both doors.

Added a steering wheel to the pickup.

Added a message with delivery instructions after hiring the towing service.

The "Buy a selling plot" menu does not open automatically.

Italian pumpkin: updated the crop position in a tile. Sometimes they occupied the adjacent tile.

With this update, the wooden bucket will not appear next to the farm every day.

Improved the "Customize number plate" menu.

Improved the doghouse menu.

Improved the "Cat house" menu.

Updated the size of the "Money" info box.

After purchasing a vehicle at the Dealership, the message with delivery instructions is displayed on the screen for a few more seconds.

Updated the maximum capacity of the small barn to 4 farm animals (previously 6).

Updated the maximum capacity of the barn to 4 farm animals (previously 12).

Updated the "Recycling bins" menu.

Updated the position of the fishing rod in the female character’s hand.

Artisan market: stock of products, removed doghouse and “Cat house”.

Artisan market: from this update onwards, it is not possible to sit on the chairs in stock.

FIXED