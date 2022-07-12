 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Breakwaters update for 12 July 2022

Localization improvements, Inventory improvements, Monitor setting feature

Share · View all patches · Build 9108357 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.5.30
-Setup Monitor setting in Settings menu so you can choose which display the game shows up on
-Fixed Grabber Arm when mounted to the front of a boat (side mounts worked) not being able to reach the underwater bubble treasure to grab.
-Fixed eating meat to play the eat sounds
-Setup sfx for when an item is equiped
-Fixed sfx not playing in bags when items are moved like they would when moved in pockets
-Fixed item tip text so it renders in front of all other item ui
-Adjusted inventory build unlock logic for TorchBackpack and FireflyBackpack
-Settings menu localization improvements and general UI quality improvements
-Huge update to localization logic across most menus in prep for a full loc pass in all languages once missions finish their story improvements

Changed files in this update

Depot 1203181
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link