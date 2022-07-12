v0.5.30
-Setup Monitor setting in Settings menu so you can choose which display the game shows up on
-Fixed Grabber Arm when mounted to the front of a boat (side mounts worked) not being able to reach the underwater bubble treasure to grab.
-Fixed eating meat to play the eat sounds
-Setup sfx for when an item is equiped
-Fixed sfx not playing in bags when items are moved like they would when moved in pockets
-Fixed item tip text so it renders in front of all other item ui
-Adjusted inventory build unlock logic for TorchBackpack and FireflyBackpack
-Settings menu localization improvements and general UI quality improvements
-Huge update to localization logic across most menus in prep for a full loc pass in all languages once missions finish their story improvements
Breakwaters update for 12 July 2022
Localization improvements, Inventory improvements, Monitor setting feature
v0.5.30
