Localization improvements, Inventory improvements, Monitor setting feature

v0.5.30

-Setup Monitor setting in Settings menu so you can choose which display the game shows up on

-Fixed Grabber Arm when mounted to the front of a boat (side mounts worked) not being able to reach the underwater bubble treasure to grab.

-Fixed eating meat to play the eat sounds

-Setup sfx for when an item is equiped

-Fixed sfx not playing in bags when items are moved like they would when moved in pockets

-Fixed item tip text so it renders in front of all other item ui

-Adjusted inventory build unlock logic for TorchBackpack and FireflyBackpack

-Settings menu localization improvements and general UI quality improvements

-Huge update to localization logic across most menus in prep for a full loc pass in all languages once missions finish their story improvements