Watch your steps

Hey everyone!

Here’s a changelog for our latest hotfix that updates the game to version 0.2.5.43 where we address some often occurring inconveniences:

Improved Player controller stepping - players should no longer get stuck on certain geometry objects

Fixed spawn points of monsters resulting in them shooting through walls from inaccessible areas

We’re working hard on a big content and balancing patch next. It will address a lot of your requests and add new content, including the Single Stage mode, and more. These changes, however, will have consequences:

It’s a necessary downside of how the game’s structure is changing during the Early Access.

We recommend that you complete your current playthroughs before the next update. We’ll also give you an option to play the older version of the game on a separate game branch for some time.

Please have in mind that the game is still under development. We appreciate that you’re part of this process and help us make Project Warlock II a better game with your constant feedback. We also want to give a bit of a heads up - similar game saves incompatibilities might continue to occur during our Early Access but we’ll try to keep those to a minimum.

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/26638/Project_Warlock_1_&_2/