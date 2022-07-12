Alpha 2.1: Lab map release

Hi all,

Happy to inform that the Lab map is being release today. The map will be featured in Face off and Team brawl. Of course you can play against bots via the single player mode.

This map is a bit more unique than usual since I've put it together myself using prefabs and Dungeon Architect. Unlike KOTH this map has a bit more thought put into it. KOTH was the first map I've ever put together in Unreal Engine. It was also the very first thing I put together and it shows!

Based on review feedback, I've adjusted the way I seeded spawn points. Let me know if these points work out better than the previous maps. If so? I will seed the points the same way as I've done for this map.

Additionally I've been doing some other things .Mostly code stuff;

Added upcoming functionality for the in game admin panel.

Preparation for the coop modes have started.

Fixed a slight misplacement issue of the Renegade hud

Fixed the into to show Epic's Unreal Engine logo once again.

Kind regards,

Cet