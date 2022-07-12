 Skip to content

Striving for Light update for 12 July 2022

QoL-Improvements

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

With update 0.5.3.2 we are adding a bunch of highly requested QoL improvements to Striving for Light. The update brings, a new game camera zoom function, mouse button support for key rebinds, improved dodge and player hit feedback.

  • Added in game zoom function 

  • Added tutorial for using skill shards

  • Improved dodge acceleration to make the dodge overall feel more responsive
  • Improved dodge VFX to make the dodge more responsive

  • You can now rebind keys to mouse buttons
  • Increased player hit VFX size for improved player hit feedback
  • Increased base player movement speed to 320 (was 300)

Thanks for everyone providing helpful feedback, which is what drives the development forward! You are invited to join our discord and participate in the ongoing development of Striving for Light!

