With update 0.5.3.2 we are adding a bunch of highly requested QoL improvements to Striving for Light. The update brings, a new game camera zoom function, mouse button support for key rebinds, improved dodge and player hit feedback.

Added in game zoom function

Added tutorial for using skill shards

Improved dodge acceleration to make the dodge overall feel more responsive

Improved dodge VFX to make the dodge more responsive

You can now rebind keys to mouse buttons

Increased player hit VFX size for improved player hit feedback

Increased base player movement speed to 320 (was 300)

Thanks for everyone providing helpful feedback, which is what drives the development forward! You are invited to join our discord and participate in the ongoing development of Striving for Light!

Join the official Discord!