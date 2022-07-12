 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tank Battle: East Front update for 12 July 2022

Tank Battle: East Front - update version 3.1.3

Share · View all patches · Build 9108121 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fix: Some victory conditions issues in the 'Advance' mission.
Fix: Some victory conditions issues in the 'Intelligence Gathering' mission.
Improve: Some destroyed emplacement images in the 'Airfield Defence' mission.
Improve: Some destroyed emplacement images in the 'Massed Charge' mission.
Update: Play balance in the 'Assault' mission.
Update: Play balance in the 'Airfield Defence' mission.
Update: Play balance in the 'Massed Charge' mission.

Changed files in this update

Tank Battle: East Front Windows Depot 613121
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link