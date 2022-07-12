Fix: Some victory conditions issues in the 'Advance' mission.
Fix: Some victory conditions issues in the 'Intelligence Gathering' mission.
Improve: Some destroyed emplacement images in the 'Airfield Defence' mission.
Improve: Some destroyed emplacement images in the 'Massed Charge' mission.
Update: Play balance in the 'Assault' mission.
Update: Play balance in the 'Airfield Defence' mission.
Update: Play balance in the 'Massed Charge' mission.
Tank Battle: East Front update for 12 July 2022
Tank Battle: East Front - update version 3.1.3
