Tank Battle: East Front - update version 3.1.3

Fix: Some victory conditions issues in the 'Advance' mission.

Fix: Some victory conditions issues in the 'Intelligence Gathering' mission.

Improve: Some destroyed emplacement images in the 'Airfield Defence' mission.

Improve: Some destroyed emplacement images in the 'Massed Charge' mission.

Update: Play balance in the 'Assault' mission.

Update: Play balance in the 'Airfield Defence' mission.

Update: Play balance in the 'Massed Charge' mission.