Patch Notes v1.0.2.11

Hey everyone!
We have our first patch fixing some of the reports that yall have been reporting to us. If you are still encountering more, please keep it coming in Discord through our ticketing system. We greatly appreciate all of your patience with getting this out.
Fixes
- Fixed neon stop interaction causing a crash
- Fixed controls rebinding, you can now change the keybinds
- Fixed cursor being stuck to player in menus.
- Fixed a crash related to shooting
- Fixed crash when going to the toll booth leading to the old bunker.
- Fixed jack's visor showing the placeholder text
- Improved camera movement.
- Moved a barrel near the deathblade bunker entrance.
- Fixed names and descriptions of items in Neon Stop being placeholders.
Changed files in this update