July Update

This months update includes the first new tribe added to the game! The blue tribe lives in snowy biomes, and as such a snowy island map has been added to the game.

This Update includes:

-Blue Villagers

-A new map for free play mode "Shebbear"

-Penguins (and a corresponding encyclopedia article)

-More Sound FX's

-Updated Physics

-A new Achievement

-Sheep no longer toss objects 20ft in the air

-More narration dialogue

Sorry for the delay to this update, the aim will still be to get an update out every month but I guess real life can get in the way sometimes. Just know that it isn't creative burnout or anything like that, as whenever I get some free time I'm feverishly working on new content.

See you hopefully next month as an update for the villagers AI is planned, which will include new ways for them to interact with the Giant, the environment, and even other tribes!