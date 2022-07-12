Beta testing — has begun!

We solemnly announce that Valand is ready to present itself to its players in all its glory. Beta testing will help us improve the game and take into account all the shortcomings before the final release.

On the test, you can interact with the main functionality of the game: the mechanics and tactics of combat, the economy, the unit management system, and the construction of your own settlement.

Beta testing starts from now. Find yourself in the world of Valand among the first!

