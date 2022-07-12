 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Valand update for 12 July 2022

Beta testing — has begun!

Share · View all patches · Build 9108034 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We solemnly announce that Valand is ready to present itself to its players in all its glory. Beta testing will help us improve the game and take into account all the shortcomings before the final release.

On the test, you can interact with the main functionality of the game: the mechanics and tactics of combat, the economy, the unit management system, and the construction of your own settlement.

Beta testing starts from now. Find yourself in the world of Valand among the first!

Discord
Instagram
YouTube

Changed files in this update

Depot 2006391
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link