v1.1.1 - A little help for the achievement hunters! :)

Long time no see.

Hi guys,

I've been pretty busy since the last patch, working on my dream ARPG inspired by Diablo and then starting a small rogue-like strategy game as a side project... And some other personal stuff as well, just as usual.

But here are a few changes to improve the game a bit. I know that there are other suggestions, lots of them, trust me, and they are all pretty neat... but due to the circumstances, they have to wait.

I guess they have to wait till the next major patch. I'm hoping to make a smaller update in the future, adding some new content to the game.

So here's the short list, and needless to say, I would really appreciate if you could check out my other projects on my YouTube Channel or on our Discord Server! :)

Have a nice week! :)

Cheers!

Features

Reset Game button in the Settings panel to help achievement hunters! :)

Fixes