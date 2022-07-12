v1.1.1 - A little help for the achievement hunters! :)

Long time no see.
Hi guys,
I've been pretty busy since the last patch, working on my dream ARPG inspired by Diablo and then starting a small rogue-like strategy game as a side project... And some other personal stuff as well, just as usual.
But here are a few changes to improve the game a bit. I know that there are other suggestions, lots of them, trust me, and they are all pretty neat... but due to the circumstances, they have to wait.
I guess they have to wait till the next major patch. I'm hoping to make a smaller update in the future, adding some new content to the game.
So here's the short list, and needless to say, I would really appreciate if you could check out my other projects on my YouTube Channel or on our Discord Server! :)
Have a nice week! :)
Cheers!
Features
- Reset Game button in the Settings panel to help achievement hunters! :)
Fixes
- Adjusted "I Give That" achievement's goal: only 250 clicks are needed instead of the 1000.
- Adjusted "Aegir hungers..." achievement's description to make it clearer.
- Other smaller fixes.
Changed files in this update