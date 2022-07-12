 Skip to content

Regrowth update for 12 July 2022

v1.1.1 - A little help for the achievement hunters! :)

Regrowth update for 12 July 2022

v1.1.1

Long time no see.

Hi guys,

I've been pretty busy since the last patch, working on my dream ARPG inspired by Diablo and then starting a small rogue-like strategy game as a side project... And some other personal stuff as well, just as usual.

But here are a few changes to improve the game a bit. I know that there are other suggestions, lots of them, trust me, and they are all pretty neat... but due to the circumstances, they have to wait.

I guess they have to wait till the next major patch. I'm hoping to make a smaller update in the future, adding some new content to the game.

So here's the short list, and needless to say, I would really appreciate if you could check out my other projects on my YouTube Channel or on our Discord Server! :)

Have a nice week! :)
Cheers!

Features

  • Reset Game button in the Settings panel to help achievement hunters! :)

Fixes

  • Adjusted "I Give That" achievement's goal: only 250 clicks are needed instead of the 1000.
  • Adjusted "Aegir hungers..." achievement's description to make it clearer.
  • Other smaller fixes.

