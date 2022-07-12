1.01.08: Menger sponges and caves

We added a new large area: the Mylantis Caves. This consists of The Crust, followed by 11 Layers, followed by the Great Mylantis cavern, followed by the Mylantis Red Caves. Each layer has 5 different "patches" of monsters. There are 15 patch types total. In Layer 4 there are Topaz Gems, in Layer 6 there are Iolite Gems, in Layer 8 there are Emerald Gems, and in Layer 10 there are the cities of Denver. There are also Nuclear Silos in these layers which hold many nukes for the player to teleport to later.

We also expanded the Beta Sponge area by making the monsters more difficult as you go deeper. If you go 100 levels deep you can find Beta Sponge Towns. Shrinking past these towns there are levels of the sponge that should prevent you from going deeper. Is there any way to go deeper?

Also, when the player shrinks deep into a Ying Forest, the monsters get more difficult and the player will find interesting areas (for example, the Unremembered Tower).

We added two new monster classes: rats and slivers. Rats give lots of experience points, and slivers are meant to be frozen with your laser so you can run past them.

We significantly improved the performance of the algorithm to compute the blocks that need to be expanded into chunks and the chunks which need to be collapsed into blocks. Before, we recomputed these things for each level when the player's chunk changed. Now, we recompute these things much less often.

There is a new algorithm for teleporting the player from one chunk to another. Now, we do not destroy the entire chunk tree: instead we keep (at least) the largest common initial segment of the source chunk path and the target chunk path.

Now when users create their own worlds, they can choose which chunk width to use (any integer between 2 and 16 inclusive). The Xar package (the standard game) uses 16 (so each chunk is 16x16x16).