Patch 0.05e

Bugfixes & Polish:

Removed resolution options lower than 800x600.

Fixed game starting in a resolution lower than 800x600.

Diversified the roaming behavior of the infection types, some infection types roam more than others now.

Reduced infection spread speed scaling for higher difficulty rankings for better balancing.

Reduced light pop sound radius.

Fixed door shadows and made the holes (made by the infection) have depth.

Adjusted the Bloom post effect to be more balanced and subtle.

Changed the glass shader on some of the decoration & ship systems.

Added surface effect to infection airlock door blocker.

Increased voice log audio range.

New Decoration:

Medium Cryo Chamber

Large Cryo Chamber

Small Cabin

Alarms:

When infected the ship systems will now give alarms and warning messages:

Added alarm lights to the Reactor Core.

Added alarm sounds to the Reactor Core.

Added computer announcements of various malfunction warnings.

Zero Gravity:

First implementation of Zero Gravity: If the Reactor Core turns off there is no longer any power being supplied to the ship’s engines, thus the gravity created from the ship’s acceleration dies down and you’ll find yourself (as well as your tools) floating through the spaceship. Luckily your zero-G training kicks in allowing you to slowly maneuver through the ship regardless.

Check our public Trello for the roadmap: https://trello.com/b/Yl5g8Qgo/disinfection-public

Head on over to our Discord to discuss the game and/or report bugs: https://discord.gg/vV7KDVMBZz