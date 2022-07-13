 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Loopmancer update for 13 July 2022

 LOOPMANCER is now available！

Share · View all patches · Build 9107387 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

LOOPMANCER is available on Steam now! Hack and slash through a violent cyberpunk megacity to discover the truth behind your limitless resurrection!

10% off discount is live now.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1650810/_/

Don’t forget to join our official Discord channel to be part of our community. Thanks again!

Twitter: https://twitter.com/LOOPMANCER
Discord: https://discord.com/invite/nDBBWUtkY5
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/eBrainStudio
YouTube: [url=https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCE7cmdceKYwkSwV3iWZ7MA ]https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCE7cmdceKYwkSwV3iWZ7MA [/url]

LOOPMANCER Dev Team

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link