 LOOPMANCER is now available！

LOOPMANCER is available on Steam now! Hack and slash through a violent cyberpunk megacity to discover the truth behind your limitless resurrection!
10% off discount is live now.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1650810/_/
Don’t forget to join our official Discord channel to be part of our community. Thanks again!
Twitter: https://twitter.com/LOOPMANCER
Discord: https://discord.com/invite/nDBBWUtkY5
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/eBrainStudio
YouTube: [url=https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCE7cmdceKYwkSwV3iWZ7MA ]https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCE7cmdceKYwkSwV3iWZ7MA [/url]
LOOPMANCER Dev Team