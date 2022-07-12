(Test Branch) Patch 1.1.0

Patch 1.1.0 is now available on our test branch! As with many of our previous patches, I've decided to release this patch on a separate branch that you must opt-into before you can download it.
Please expect some bugs and crashes associated with this patch today. I will update the game pretty aggressively over the next few days to fix any issues that come up. With that said, if you feel like some hiccups might frustrate you, I suggest you wait until this patch is released to the main branch before playing it.
In order to download the patch, please do the following:
-
Make a backup of your save folder. You'll find it in C:\Users\YOUR_USERNAME\AppData\Local\SiralimUltimate. Copy the entire "save" folder to somewhere else on your computer. DO NOT SKIP THIS STEP!
-
In your Steam Library, right-click Siralim Ultimate, go to Properties, then the "BETAS" tab. Enter the code "specializations123". Click the "check code" button and then you should be able to select "test" from the list of betas in the dropdown menu.
-
The patch should download automatically now. If not, restart Steam.
Expect this patch to remain on the test branch for a few weeks. Once it's stable, I will need to prepare it for all other platforms and launch it simultaneously on Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS, and Android to prevent issues with cloud saves, so that will cause the full release of this patch to take longer than usual.
Please note that this test is only for Windows; I'll release a Mac and Linux version when we're ready to send the patch to the main branch, or perhaps a few days beforehand.
Let me know on our support board if you run into any issues!
NOTE: Cross-platform cloud saving will not work while this patch is on the test branch.
PATCH NOTES
- 8 specializations have been added to the game: Toxicologist, Shadowbringer, Demonologist, Mime, Graveborn, Gladiator, and Brewmaster. You can unlock them via new projects.
- 2 Challenge Specializations have been added to the game: Pariah and Deprived. Instead of providing you with bonuses, these specializations make you significantly weaker. However, if you're able to Ascend them, you'll earn a special reward. These specializations' projects are only available after you unlock the Gate of the Gods.
- Additional content related to the new specializations has been added: 120 achievements, 30 costumes, 10 skins, new anointments, and more.
- 10 spells have been added to the game. These were added to extend support for under-utilized debuffs such as Poison and Cursed.
- 11 minions have been added to the game. Many of these work much differently than normal minions (and most are exclusive to the new Demonologist specialization), so check out the Codex for more information.
- Each week, a new buff will activate that either increases your Card Drop Rate, Skin Drop Rate, Nether Stone Drop Rate, or Bonus Loot. You can see which buff is active by interacting with the new Calendar decoration in your castle (found in the Utilities/NPC category).
- You can now choose to consume 1, 2, or 3 tickets at the Gambling Dwarves. This multiplies your rewards by the number of tickets spent, and also counts as playing that many times for the sake of Prophecies and Achievements.
- The following new macro conditions have been added to the Macro Editor: Resurrection Count, Death Count, Is Not At Top of Timeline, Is Not At Bottom of Timeline, Has Trait, and Doesn't Have Trait. Note for those last two: prior to this patch, many traits were not recorded in your Codex (False Gods, God Battles, etc), so you'll need to encounter these traits in battles before you'll see them appear on the list.
- You can sort Nether Stones by Locked and Unlocked in all interfaces.
- You can now rename your Nether Stones at the Blacksmith using the new "Etch" function.
- Most Arsenal and Booze spells have been changed/buffed to be more useful.
- Most Exotic creatures' traits and backer traits are now more powerful.
- The Lister and Jotun fights no longer use battle fatigue as their metric for victory, and are instead based on the number of turns creatures have taken in battle (24 total turns for Lister, 36 total turns for Jotun). The intent of this change is to shorten these fights under normal circumstances, make them a bit more predictable, and prevent players from feeling like they need to fish for certain realm properties to defeat Jotun in a reasonable amount of time.
- None of the False Gods are immune to Blighted anymore, and False God self-healing from their innate traits no longer counts as healing effects.
- Cabalist's "Flow of Magic" perk has been revamped because it was simply an inferior version of this specialization's "Prism" perk.
- Enemies can no longer spawn with the "Saving Grace" spell. Note that they can still acquire this spell in battle through other effects.
- Numbers greater than or equal to 1 quadrillion are now expressed using scientific notation. This means that all numbers can now be displayed so the game won't default to "?!?!" if you reach too high of a number.
- Massive optimizations to make the game run smoother, especially in battles that drag on for a long time.
- Several fixes and improvements for Steam Deck.
- Tons of bug fixes.
