(Test Branch) Patch 1.1.0

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Patch 1.1.0 is now available on our test branch! As with many of our previous patches, I've decided to release this patch on a separate branch that you must opt-into before you can download it.

Please expect some bugs and crashes associated with this patch today. I will update the game pretty aggressively over the next few days to fix any issues that come up. With that said, if you feel like some hiccups might frustrate you, I suggest you wait until this patch is released to the main branch before playing it.

In order to download the patch, please do the following:

Make a backup of your save folder. You'll find it in C:\Users\YOUR_USERNAME\AppData\Local\SiralimUltimate. Copy the entire "save" folder to somewhere else on your computer. DO NOT SKIP THIS STEP! In your Steam Library, right-click Siralim Ultimate, go to Properties, then the "BETAS" tab. Enter the code "specializations123". Click the "check code" button and then you should be able to select "test" from the list of betas in the dropdown menu. The patch should download automatically now. If not, restart Steam.

Expect this patch to remain on the test branch for a few weeks. Once it's stable, I will need to prepare it for all other platforms and launch it simultaneously on Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS, and Android to prevent issues with cloud saves, so that will cause the full release of this patch to take longer than usual.

Please note that this test is only for Windows; I'll release a Mac and Linux version when we're ready to send the patch to the main branch, or perhaps a few days beforehand.

Let me know on our support board if you run into any issues!

NOTE: Cross-platform cloud saving will not work while this patch is on the test branch.

PATCH NOTES