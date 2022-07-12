BETA 10 Released

BETA 10 is here. With it brings some further improvements to the recently added universe generation, some general fixes, balance changes and most importantly of all (to some at least), the ability to assign the same weapon to multiple weapon groups.

Patch Notes

Universe Generation & Customisation



Following, BETA 8 and 9's new player feedback and internal impressions, a number of improvements to universe generation have been made. You can now control more discrete elements about universe generation, including most importantly, the starting state of jumpgates, ranging from every gate locked to every gate starting unlocked. We have also tweaked star system cluster size and distribution to better ensure there's always something to do, and ensured universes offer alternate choices in advancement. We have also done a number of behind-the-scenes tweaking on things like orbits to ensure better and more consistent region placement throughout.

Weapon Group Changes



Also a long requested player feature is now an option: weapons can belong to multiple weapon groups.

Bigger Mining Options

Finally, larger mining particle cannons have returned, with updated balance to match current standards. They cannot be manufactured, so be sure to check mining outposts.

There are a few general fixes and changes based on initial BETA 8 feedback as well.

Details

NOTE: Changes marked with 📡 were inspired by feedback or bugs found by the community!

Additions

📡Added ability to put a Weapon into multiple weapon groups

Added arm count and size parameters when creating a universe

Added galaxy center size when creating a universe

Added disorder and ruin choices when creating a universe

Added jumpgate starting state choices when creating a universe

Added star system cluster size choices when creating a universe

📡Added star system purpose to tooltips on the galaxy map

Changes

CHANGE: Default universe now generates with 50% gates unlocked for same level. This is configurable on universe creation.

📡CHANGE: Large and Gig. Mining Laser and Cannon variants are back and updated to current balance, these can be found on certain traders

CHANGE: Made improvements on how system purpose is selected to reduce unnecessary redundancy

CHANGE: Made improvements in how systems are generated and linked via gates

CHANGE: Tied lawless/pirate spawning systems into disorder, higher the disorder, the more likely a system is to be wholy controlled by lawless or sixiser pirate

CHANGE: Improved abandoned station spawning in high ruin systems

CHANGE: Adjusted a number of buy/sell entries for some trade items

CHANGE: Mining Stations' regions now appear as "Mining Outpost" instead of an asteroid region to help with easier identification

CHANGE: A number of region position improvements to reduce the amount of overlap and better utilize orbit spacing

CHANGE: When loading a template from file, missing items can now be ignored and Patch Hull will be used for missing tiles.

📡CHANGE: Based on player feedback, we are experimenting with an altered first gate boss. It is still intended to be a challenge, but total size is reduced and components are better organized to be a bit more easy to knock out.

CHANGE: Adjusted initial boss behavior to give players a bit more time to react

CHANGE: Colony and Entertainment systems can now show up before level 4

Fixes

FIX: Scrapper Yard should no longer appear with Lawless faction

FIX: Game will now better batch building errors to lessen (or ideally eliminate) multiple duplicate messages during building/loading templates.

FIX: Fixed an issue with AI controller not being set correctly, preventing a gateboss from correctly hailing a player on its entrance.

FIX: Fixed ruin & abandoned station region templates not showing up when they often were correctly best choice.

FIX: Fixed an issue where fleeing AI ships were incorrectly cycling between combat and flee behaviors

FIX: AI that you previously hailed will not hail you on entering range

COMING IN BETA 11

In BETA 11 we will be re-exploring system conflicts and chaos as well as continuing to process feedback.