BETA 10 Released

BETA 10 is here. With it brings some further improvements to the recently added universe generation, some general fixes, balance changes and most importantly of all (to some at least), the ability to assign the same weapon to multiple weapon groups.
You can discuss BETA 10 and let us know your thoughts on Discord or as usual on the Steam Discussion Topic
Patch Notes
Universe Generation & Customisation
Following, BETA 8 and 9's new player feedback and internal impressions, a number of improvements to universe generation have been made. You can now control more discrete elements about universe generation, including most importantly, the starting state of jumpgates, ranging from every gate locked to every gate starting unlocked. We have also tweaked star system cluster size and distribution to better ensure there's always something to do, and ensured universes offer alternate choices in advancement. We have also done a number of behind-the-scenes tweaking on things like orbits to ensure better and more consistent region placement throughout.
Weapon Group Changes
Also a long requested player feature is now an option: weapons can belong to multiple weapon groups.
Bigger Mining Options
Finally, larger mining particle cannons have returned, with updated balance to match current standards. They cannot be manufactured, so be sure to check mining outposts.
There are a few general fixes and changes based on initial BETA 8 feedback as well.
Details
NOTE: Changes marked with 📡 were inspired by feedback or bugs found by the community!
Additions
- 📡Added ability to put a Weapon into multiple weapon groups
- Added arm count and size parameters when creating a universe
- Added galaxy center size when creating a universe
- Added disorder and ruin choices when creating a universe
- Added jumpgate starting state choices when creating a universe
- Added star system cluster size choices when creating a universe
- 📡Added star system purpose to tooltips on the galaxy map
Changes
- CHANGE: Default universe now generates with 50% gates unlocked for same level. This is configurable on universe creation.
- 📡CHANGE: Large and Gig. Mining Laser and Cannon variants are back and updated to current balance, these can be found on certain traders
- CHANGE: Made improvements on how system purpose is selected to reduce unnecessary redundancy
- CHANGE: Made improvements in how systems are generated and linked via gates
- CHANGE: Tied lawless/pirate spawning systems into disorder, higher the disorder, the more likely a system is to be wholy controlled by lawless or sixiser pirate
- CHANGE: Improved abandoned station spawning in high ruin systems
- CHANGE: Adjusted a number of buy/sell entries for some trade items
- CHANGE: Mining Stations' regions now appear as "Mining Outpost" instead of an asteroid region to help with easier identification
- CHANGE: A number of region position improvements to reduce the amount of overlap and better utilize orbit spacing
- CHANGE: When loading a template from file, missing items can now be ignored and Patch Hull will be used for missing tiles.
- 📡CHANGE: Based on player feedback, we are experimenting with an altered first gate boss. It is still intended to be a challenge, but total size is reduced and components are better organized to be a bit more easy to knock out.
- CHANGE: Adjusted initial boss behavior to give players a bit more time to react
- CHANGE: Colony and Entertainment systems can now show up before level 4
Fixes
- FIX: Scrapper Yard should no longer appear with Lawless faction
- FIX: Game will now better batch building errors to lessen (or ideally eliminate) multiple duplicate messages during building/loading templates.
- FIX: Fixed an issue with AI controller not being set correctly, preventing a gateboss from correctly hailing a player on its entrance.
- FIX: Fixed ruin & abandoned station region templates not showing up when they often were correctly best choice.
- FIX: Fixed an issue where fleeing AI ships were incorrectly cycling between combat and flee behaviors
- FIX: AI that you previously hailed will not hail you on entering range
COMING IN BETA 11
In BETA 11 we will be re-exploring system conflicts and chaos as well as continuing to process feedback.
Changed files in this update