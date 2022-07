Share · View all patches · Build 9107302 · Last edited 12 July 2022 – 16:19:20 UTC by Wendy

Mark your calendars: Remnant Records is coming out in Early Access July 19th, 10:00 AM PST!

You only have to wait one more week to play the game.

See you on the other side, exorcists!