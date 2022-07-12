 Skip to content

Echoed Memories update for 12 July 2022

Update 1.0.14

Share · View all patches · Build 9107240 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog 1.0.14
-fixed an odd issue where sometimes during the first boss the characters REALLY wanted to over explain dualtechs to you again and again and again
-ADDED FULL VOICE ACTING TO THE GM1 MODE7 RECAP THEATER PLAY by request

