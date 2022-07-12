CR-8 is now on the testing build!

Content:

Added in CR8

Added in 28 new items for CR8

You can now choose to not level up. You can still level up later if you choose. Let the 3x3 challenge commence!

Game over jingle

Changes:

Added a "stop" button that can be used to stop "repeat" actions if you are caught in an endless loop

Updated the sprites for several enemies and events

There is now a potion item type and all appropriate items have been tagged

Bug Fixes:

Added the option to change the resolution of the game (may update further soon)

Fixed a bug with the character select screen on the main menu

Fixed the translation key for the Philosopher's Stone

Fixed the translation key for "Grape Juice"

Fixed a glitch where doors would improperly save their destination

Fixed a glitch where the Secret Map could cause a glitch after loading.

Corrected a typo in "Adjacent burn"

The red pearl is now a gem

Violet energy can no longer provide negative energy

Fixed several glitches with mixing potions using the mortar

Fixed a bug with Tote where you can draw carvings but be unable to play them

Fixed a bug with Tote where carvings would "jump around" in the menu

Fixed a bug where you could use right click actions for items that you didn't own

Changed the animation for the letter

Fixed an issue with blurry NPC conversation text when playing in English