CR-8 is now on the testing build!

Added in CR8
Added in 28 new items for CR8
You can now choose to not level up. You can still level up later if you choose. Let the 3x3 challenge commence!
Game over jingle
Changes:
Added a "stop" button that can be used to stop "repeat" actions if you are caught in an endless loop
Updated the sprites for several enemies and events
There is now a potion item type and all appropriate items have been tagged
Bug Fixes:
Added the option to change the resolution of the game (may update further soon)
Fixed a bug with the character select screen on the main menu
Fixed the translation key for the Philosopher's Stone
Fixed the translation key for "Grape Juice"
Fixed a glitch where doors would improperly save their destination
Fixed a glitch where the Secret Map could cause a glitch after loading.
Corrected a typo in "Adjacent burn"
The red pearl is now a gem
Violet energy can no longer provide negative energy
Fixed several glitches with mixing potions using the mortar
Fixed a bug with Tote where you can draw carvings but be unable to play them
Fixed a bug with Tote where carvings would "jump around" in the menu
Fixed a bug where you could use right click actions for items that you didn't own
Changed the animation for the letter
Fixed an issue with blurry NPC conversation text when playing in English
