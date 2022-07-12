NIRAVASI Hotfix: 1.0.1

Fixes

Vital

Fixed an issue where players could be soft-locked by activating the top-right beacon within the Palace of Nira Ishan level, and then attempt to enter the bottom-right tower.

Due to the bottom-right tower walkway having the same condition switch as the top-right one, the game would attempt to incorrectly run the cutscene for the bottom-right tower if the player had already activated the top-right tower's beacon. As these cutscenes are intended to play AFTER activating the beacons, this would result in the game becoming soft-locked as the game fails to move the player to the correct spot.

Minor