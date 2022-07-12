 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Niravasi update for 12 July 2022

NIRAVASI Hotfix: 1.0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9106871 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes

Vital

  • Fixed an issue where players could be soft-locked by activating the top-right beacon within the Palace of Nira Ishan level, and then attempt to enter the bottom-right tower.

Due to the bottom-right tower walkway having the same condition switch as the top-right one, the game would attempt to incorrectly run the cutscene for the bottom-right tower if the player had already activated the top-right tower's beacon. As these cutscenes are intended to play AFTER activating the beacons, this would result in the game becoming soft-locked as the game fails to move the player to the correct spot.

Minor

  • Added music fades when a player enters/exits a building within Ishani Bazaar and the Aruvi District.
  • Adjusted geometry in the exteriors of the two northern temples within Old Hanirr.
  • Corrected the height values of certain map tiles within the Old Hanirr Tileset.
  • Corrected the grammar of the dialogue when interacting with wooden stools within the game.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2022681
  • Loading history…
Depot 2022682
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link