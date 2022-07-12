Local map display optimization

Added ICONS when running low on oil and ammo

Replace grey map

Add exit button on main interface

Display completion markers based on the results of a campaign victory

Add dismiss function

Re-optimize the logic of the game

The unit attacks the target and the damage is reduced according to the rank gap

The minimum numerical calculation of damage has been optimized

Optimized rhythm system

Balanced the unit health mechanism

Combo units merge with ships, or swap if the target already has a convoy

Team ai will not go undeclared

Fixed bug Mc-117423 - Generals killed in action cause generals to be out of order

Fixed a bug with no attack effects on ships

Fixed a bug that could cause a turn not to end correctly

Fixed a bug where land ownership was incorrect after joining friendly forces in Legion mode

Fixed a bug where units could not move when standby

Fixed the AI unrestricted pawning bug