Local map display optimization
Added ICONS when running low on oil and ammo
Replace grey map
Add exit button on main interface
Display completion markers based on the results of a campaign victory
Add dismiss function
Re-optimize the logic of the game
The unit attacks the target and the damage is reduced according to the rank gap
The minimum numerical calculation of damage has been optimized
Optimized rhythm system
Balanced the unit health mechanism
Combo units merge with ships, or swap if the target already has a convoy
Team ai will not go undeclared
Fixed bug Mc-117423 - Generals killed in action cause generals to be out of order
Fixed a bug with no attack effects on ships
Fixed a bug that could cause a turn not to end correctly
Fixed a bug where land ownership was incorrect after joining friendly forces in Legion mode
Fixed a bug where units could not move when standby
Fixed the AI unrestricted pawning bug
armageddon war: old era wreckers update for 12 July 2022
0.9.1
