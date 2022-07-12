1.01.07: New game difficulties

Changed the difficulties easier than normal mode. Now there is relaxing mode (200% damage to enemies and 50% damage from enemies) and tranquility mode (400% damage to enemies, 25% damage from enemies, every upgrades counts as 2 upgrades, and the player gets twice as much experience).

To make the game easier, the player now starts the game in relaxing mode.

The player can change game difficulty at any time by going to MAIN MENU -> OPTIONS -> PACKAGE TOP MENU -> DIFFICULTY.

Changed the in game menu slightly so now the package top menu can be opened by pressing F1.