English
##########Content#################
Caretakers (pet services) may randomly appear in the Commodity Market of Liu.
New furniture: Statue of Long Cat. (4x1 size.)
Caretakers now sell the Statue of Long Cat.
##########Wiki####################
The Wiki has been updated with those changes.
Added a new wiki page about the Portable Pet Storage: https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Portable_Pet_Storage
简体中文
##########Content#################
看护者 (宠物服务) 人员现在可能随机出现在疁城小商品市场。
新家具：很长的猫猫雕像 (4x1大小)
看护者现在出售很长的猫猫雕像。
##########Wiki####################
维基上同步更新了上述变动。
在维基上加入了口袋宠物店的相关信息：https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Portable_Pet_Storage
[Neolithic]To the End update for 12 July 2022
Update, Version 20220712
English
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update