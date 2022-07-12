Update, Version 20220712

English

##########Content#################

Caretakers (pet services) may randomly appear in the Commodity Market of Liu.

New furniture: Statue of Long Cat. (4x1 size.)

Caretakers now sell the Statue of Long Cat.

##########Wiki####################

The Wiki has been updated with those changes.

Added a new wiki page about the Portable Pet Storage: https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Portable_Pet_Storage

简体中文

##########Content#################

看护者 (宠物服务) 人员现在可能随机出现在疁城小商品市场。

新家具：很长的猫猫雕像 (4x1大小)

看护者现在出售很长的猫猫雕像。

##########Wiki####################

维基上同步更新了上述变动。

在维基上加入了口袋宠物店的相关信息：https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Portable_Pet_Storage