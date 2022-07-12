 Skip to content

[Neolithic]To the End update for 12 July 2022

Update, Version 20220712

Patchnotes via Steam Community

English
##########Content#################
Caretakers (pet services) may randomly appear in the Commodity Market of Liu.
New furniture: Statue of Long Cat. (4x1 size.)
Caretakers now sell the Statue of Long Cat.
##########Wiki####################
The Wiki has been updated with those changes.
Added a new wiki page about the Portable Pet Storage: https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Portable_Pet_Storage
简体中文
##########Content#################
看护者 (宠物服务) 人员现在可能随机出现在疁城小商品市场。
新家具：很长的猫猫雕像 (4x1大小)
看护者现在出售很长的猫猫雕像。
##########Wiki####################
维基上同步更新了上述变动。
在维基上加入了口袋宠物店的相关信息：https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Portable_Pet_Storage

