Game patch 1.0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9106697 · Last edited 12 July 2022 – 15:09:18 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone!

Here are some bugs we've fixing yesterday:

Removed tutorial from the level selection

Fixed level in level selection not being unlocked correctly

Fixed error with mouse cursor being displayed on the center of the screen when you play with the gamepad.

Fixed error where sometimes an incorrect character was being selected on the level select screen.

Thank for all your support.

And remember to keep on reporting bugs on our discord so we can improve the game the best we can!



Cheers!