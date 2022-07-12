Game patch 1.0.1

Hello everyone!
Here are some bugs we've fixing yesterday:
- Removed tutorial from the level selection
- Fixed level in level selection not being unlocked correctly
- Fixed error with mouse cursor being displayed on the center of the screen when you play with the gamepad.
- Fixed error where sometimes an incorrect character was being selected on the level select screen.
Thank for all your support.
And remember to keep on reporting bugs on our discord so we can improve the game the best we can!
Cheers!
Changed files in this update