🛠 Update 0.6.11.0 is now available!

This update is a small step towards extending PropHunter and making it even more interesting!

New game mode!

The main highlight of this update was the release of the Obstacle Course game mode into the beta test. In this mode, players are divided into two teams: hunters and props.

The task of hunters is to prevent props from reaching the end of the route using traps prepared in advance on the maps!

The task of the props is to deftly dodge all the prepared traps and reach the finish line. To win, you need to pick up an ability card with snowballs and punish the offender!

At this stage, one map is available in the mode. Before we go any further, we want to rid the mode of possible flaws and bugs. We also want to get feedback on this mode from the players. If you have already played, give feedback in the community center, this is important for us! Also, if you encounter a bug (not necessarily in this mode, anywhere), write about it in as much detail as possible in the appropriate topic in the community center!

It is highly recommended to test the new mode with your friends and by communication to get the best gaming experience.

At the final stage, this mode and maps may differ from the beta mode.

This is not the only new mode that is coming to PropHunter, we want to do everything gradually and smoothly. We will not make road maps, promises and loud statements, because this has nothing to do with reality. Updates will be released as soon as they are ready.

New game map!

The second main innovation of this update was a new map. Yes, recently we have already released a new card, but what prevents you from releasing another one?

“Viking Fort”.

The map turned out to be spacious, and some buildings can be entered.

Of the less significant changes (but which need to be mentioned):

Added tips for players at the map loading stage. Tips of a general nature and specific modes (control, game features, etc.);

Added a tooltip when aiming at an object with which you can interact;

In the control settings, the ability to change the assignment of keys for turning while playing as a prop has been added;

Fixed the highlighting of objects (sometimes the highlight disappeared);

Fixed the display of skins for hunters (yes, again, 4th update with this bug);

Fixed the performance of achievements and added a couple of new ones;

Added a few more bugs.

Why is feedback important to us? Not all errors can be found by us. Our view of some things may be “blurred”, so sometimes we need feedback from the outside. We want to develop PropHunter together with the players!

On this we do not say goodbye, but only leave to work on the game further in order to continue to please you!