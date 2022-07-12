OPREP - S.O.G. Update 1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 9106334 · Last edited 12 July 2022 – 13:39:02 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

UNIT: Savage Game Design

TO: Arma 3 Users

OPSUM: A review of the S.O.G. Prairie Fire 1.2 Update

EVALUATION

Hello Arma 3 players!

The team behind S.O.G. Prairie Fire is excited to be rolling out our second major update, with new assets, factions, missions and terrain to expand your Vietnam War experience.

The 1.2 update was released on July 12, 2022, and your game should update normally on Steam. Please remember, after large updates, to verify Arma 3 local file integrity in your Steam library.

Full Report

