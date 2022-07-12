 Skip to content

Farmland Realm update for 12 July 2022

Farmland Realm Patch 1.01

Share · View all patches · Build 9106299 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Problems and improvements that we fixed with the last update as Farmland Realm developer team

Bugs

  • Fixing errors in the translation of some items
  • Fixing errors in the translation of plant information
  • Fixing errors in the phone's translation
  • Fixing camera shake while inside the car
  • Fixing problems in the registry system

Improvements

  • See how many seeds the crates have
  • New indicators in the quests section
  • A new text showing which button we start the engine with when we get in the car.
  • Car improvements

We will continue to improve the game with your feedback, don't forget to give feedback. Thank you for your interest.

