Farmland Realm Patch 1.01

Share · View all patches · Build 9106299 · Last edited 12 July 2022 – 14:09:23 UTC by Wendy

Problems and improvements that we fixed with the last update as Farmland Realm developer team

Bugs

Fixing errors in the translation of some items

Fixing errors in the translation of plant information

Fixing errors in the phone's translation

Fixing camera shake while inside the car

Fixing problems in the registry system

Improvements

See how many seeds the crates have

New indicators in the quests section

A new text showing which button we start the engine with when we get in the car.

Car improvements

We will continue to improve the game with your feedback, don't forget to give feedback. Thank you for your interest.