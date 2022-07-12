Farmland Realm Patch 1.01

Problems and improvements that we fixed with the last update as Farmland Realm developer team
Bugs
- Fixing errors in the translation of some items
- Fixing errors in the translation of plant information
- Fixing errors in the phone's translation
- Fixing camera shake while inside the car
- Fixing problems in the registry system
Improvements
- See how many seeds the crates have
- New indicators in the quests section
- A new text showing which button we start the engine with when we get in the car.
- Car improvements
We will continue to improve the game with your feedback, don't forget to give feedback. Thank you for your interest.
Changed files in this update