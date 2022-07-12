 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Crossout update for 12 July 2022

Results of Contest "A car for vacations on the beach"

Share · View all patches · Build 9106289 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Survivors!

It's time to announce the winners of the contest:

  • WARyder
  • Omega616
  • Misterkamil2005
  • Harmless_p0t
  • GrapfenGsicht
  • Comrade_Tiki
  • REDRUM
  • Batangenius
  • Meltrox

Congratulations to the winners! Each of them will receive a reward: 10 days of premium subscription and a “Centenarian” portrait.

Also, a random participant who write a comment under this article before 13.07, 8:00 GMT, will receive 10 days of premium subscription.

For more information on Crossout, follow these channels:

Changed depots in staging branch

View more data in app history for build 9106289
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link