Results of Contest "A car for vacations on the beach"

Survivors!
It's time to announce the winners of the contest:
- WARyder
- Omega616
- Misterkamil2005
- Harmless_p0t
- GrapfenGsicht
- Comrade_Tiki
- REDRUM
- Batangenius
- Meltrox
Congratulations to the winners! Each of them will receive a reward: 10 days of premium subscription and a “Centenarian” portrait.
Also, a random participant who write a comment under this article before 13.07, 8:00 GMT, will receive 10 days of premium subscription.
