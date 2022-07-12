Results of Contest "A car for vacations on the beach"

Share · View all patches · Build 9106289 · Last edited 12 July 2022 – 14:09:05 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Survivors!

It's time to announce the winners of the contest:

WARyder



Omega616



Misterkamil2005



Harmless_p0t



GrapfenGsicht



Comrade_Tiki



REDRUM



Batangenius



Meltrox



Congratulations to the winners! Each of them will receive a reward: 10 days of premium subscription and a “Centenarian” portrait.

Also, a random participant who write a comment under this article before 13.07, 8:00 GMT, will receive 10 days of premium subscription.

