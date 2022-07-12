 Skip to content

Meowtopia: Expedition update for 12 July 2022

Update Notes - 07/12/2022

Build 9106012 · Last edited by Wendy

Hello, everyone!

Today, we launched Version 1.0.2 of the game with the following two optimizations:

  1. Fixed an issue about black screen abnormal display and the stuck problem is optimized.

  2. Adjusted the contents of the story animation.

  3. Adjusted achievement "carved beams and painted rafters" to be more easily-triggered.

  4. Optimized some bugs reported by players.

Thank you for your patience and support, and we wish you a happy game experience~

--Meowtopia Studio

If you encounter issues such as game crashes, failure to start, etc., and if you cannot use the feedback function, please send your Steam name with detailed descriptions of the issue or screenshots to our email ( meowtopiastudio@gmail.com ). We will investigate the issues you encounter as soon as possible.

