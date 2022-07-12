Patch 0.4 from 07/12/2022

Greetings dear players! We hasten to inform you that we continue to refine our game and today a number of bugs affecting the gameplay have been fixed.

Including:

Added screen for needy moving to other cities. You can find it in any of the computers.

Various visual bugs have been fixed.

The system for upgrading your computers has been reworked.

Added loading screen.

Minor bugs have also been fixed.

See you in the next~~ update which promises to be interesting.~~