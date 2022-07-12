 Skip to content

Hacker life simulator update for 12 July 2022

Patch 0.4 from 07/12/2022

Patch 0.4 from 07/12/2022

Greetings dear players! We hasten to inform you that we continue to refine our game and today a number of bugs affecting the gameplay have been fixed.
Including:

  • Added screen for needy moving to other cities. You can find it in any of the computers.
  • Various visual bugs have been fixed.
  • The system for upgrading your computers has been reworked.
  • Added loading screen.
  • Minor bugs have also been fixed.

See you in the next~~ update which promises to be interesting.~~

