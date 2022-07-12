BARRAGE GRAND UPDATE

Hello guys! After 4 years, BARRAGE now have a GRAND UPDATE, Which almost completely remake the game. Here is the new content and changes:

3 New BOSS and 2 common enemy.

You can beat the game now! On WAVE 50 you will meet a nooby Final boss, Defeat it will lead you to the choice: Continue the game into the endless mode to gain more score or return to the title and settle the score.

Battle condition and enemy special attack type now decide in every rest wave and last to the next rest wave. You can choose upgrade according to the battle condition.

Upgrade system now have 5 type and each of them have 5 level. You gain 1 upgrade points on every rest wave, Shoot down Ho229 will give you 1 extra upgrade points.

88mm Flak Cannon are automatic weapon now, No longer need you to fap the trigger, Makes the game more kind to your controller (But i still gonna vibrate it to the hell).

Rebalanced the weapon. Flak88 now have huge explosion radius and very effective to clear the sky. 23mm Shilka now have highest total DPS and flexibility. The 40mm Bofors in between are still suitable for all conditions.

Missiles now can multishot on BOSS Enemy and can recover during the lock.

Add new "Direct Hit" Mechanism, All weapon can deal huge extra damage when directly hit the enemy mesh. This game don't need much accuracy, But have some are slightly better.

Weapon overcharge are more valuable, You can only gain 1 overcharge for each hand in every rest wave and every 100,000 Kill Score, But it's more effective.

COMPLETELY REMAKE the scene stage, Menu UI and Configuration Menu. Add new Volume control and more configuration settings. Take care to protect your hearing!

You can use "SteamVR Binding" to customize controller key binding.

Make the bad english translation even worse. You can only trust your heart when your brain reject to understand some text.

HUGE Performance optimization, Particular reduced the need to the GPU. You can still hit the CPU bottleneck when whole sky shrouded by enemy aircraft.. But hey if you kill them faster it will be ok !

ACHIEVEMENTS ADDED !

The new version are also fixed tons of bugs, But maybe cause more.. If you got one please let me know.

Have a nice trigger happy day.