Amneron's Legacy update for 12 July 2022

Latest v1.7 update

-Added after images for map and battle movement for some skills.
-Fixed a few missing file issues.
-Fixed an mouse issue that would crash the options screen.
-Balancing changes to some equipment.
-Fixed a few tiling issues and updated a few maps.

