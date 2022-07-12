-Added after images for map and battle movement for some skills.
-Fixed a few missing file issues.
-Fixed an mouse issue that would crash the options screen.
-Balancing changes to some equipment.
-Fixed a few tiling issues and updated a few maps.
Amneron's Legacy update for 12 July 2022
Latest v1.7 update
