Tuesday touch

This patch is a small batch of bugfixes targetting ranked and campaign:

Ranked preview: When viewing a ranked run played by another person, their settings would "bleed through" for a second, causing weird effects during loading - including resolution changes and even crashes, in some cases. This should no longer happen. This fix should also help with other issues you might be having if you're sharing saves played on different machines.

Campaign: Ghost in the Machine: Established planets would be so eager to help that they would redirect their income towards the reactivation effort even before they actually had anything to contribute. They should now restrain themselves until they reach "successful" and can actually help.

Campaign: Through the Looking Glass: Xenostudies is now usable inside rifts, as an alternate vessel-based version. This was intended from the start, but the relevant modification was missing from the mission files.

After this round of fixes, the version numbers should be up to v1.3(b1086) on Windows and v1.3(b1087) on Mac.