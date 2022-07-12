Yo.

There are still some things to tweak, BUT I am sending you the biggest update in history of San de Ville. The characters got faces. The Orlok looks a bit like Waluigi, but should take that as a compliment. There are no placeholder masks anymore, and Nostramadus is the proud beneficiary of this fact.

The game has optimized itself, the sounds have balanced themselves, minor bugs have unbugged, and the enviro has become a bit more alive. That's it for Heavy Duty for now. We focus on the full game.

If you haven't done it yet, you can add Priest Simulator to your wishlist here:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/950620/Priest_Simulator/

LOVE LOVE LOVE ːbowː