Share to win! Share the screenshot and win!

Howdy all,

A new contest is here now! My Time at Sandrock is released in Early Access at the end of May and now we're going to start the multiplayer alpha test (Join here). This screenshot contest is for players to share happiness, and 5 winners will win prizes set!

Rules just like before:

Share your screenshot on Twitter/Instagram with the hashtags #MyTimeAtSandrock and #scenery, or join our Discord share it in the sandrock-imagery channel with the key word #scenery!

Entry time: from now (July 12th) until 26th , 6am PT / 9am ET / 1pm UTC

Each winner will get a prize pack containing: a Sandrock Themed @EKSA headphone, OST key, and US$20 Steam card!

One entry per account (so pick up your best one first)!

This could be your favorite location, somewhere you’ve just discovered, or an NPCs’ funniest action you like. Share this on Twitter/Instagram/Discord with the hashtags #MyTimeAtSandrock and #scenery between now and Tuesday, July 26th!

We’ll be judging based on originality, creativity, and artistic composition, but don’t forget to include both hashtags in your post too. We’ll be retweeting some of our favorites, and our dev team will first pick our favorites and vote with the Discord community to choose the winners.

Let’s share and win!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1084600/My_Time_at_Sandrock/

