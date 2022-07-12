-In the editor, you can now choose the grid using the normal + - keys instead of the keypad.
-It will show gray lines every 3 or 4 beat lines in the editor
-On the workshop upload window, you can see eula description from now.
2022-07-12(v0.1.6)
-In the editor, you can now choose the grid using the normal + - keys instead of the keypad.
