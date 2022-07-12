 Skip to content

Nienix update for 12 July 2022

World seed option in the dedicated server

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Version 0.5550920358

🎯 [Dedicated server] It is now possible to set the world seed in the dedicated server (yielding the same world every time the server is started).
🎯 [Bug fix] Chat messages sent by dedicated servers are now properly shown for clients.
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed a few broken functions in the dedicated server.
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the map to display incorrectly. This was especially common when playing as client in a multiplayer game.

