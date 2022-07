Share · View all patches · Build 9104889 · Last edited 12 July 2022 – 10:09:12 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We have confirmed that certain users of the Steam version may experience a forced app closure while playing the in-app movie in Apocrypha: The Road to Thunder.

The issue may persist even after closing and restarting the app. We are currently investigating and working on fixing the issue.

We apologize for the inconvenience.