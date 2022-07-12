 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Raisond'etre update for 12 July 2022

Chinese version, translation omissions corrected

Share · View all patches · Build 9104735 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have corrected some omissions in the Chinese version of the game.

We have tried to translate everything in the game, but if there are any omissions, we would greatly appreciate it if you could let us know!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1899802
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link