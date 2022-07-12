 Skip to content

MADiSON update for 12 July 2022

ACCESSIBILITY PATCH

View all patches · Build 9104574 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've paid close attention to your feedback and we've been working on this new accessibility tab since the release of the game last week. We are just a team of two, so it took as a few days to implement and test everything out in order to make a bug-free patch.

This accessibility patch includes the ability to fully customize the following features:

•Head Movement (Head Bobbing)
•Arms Movement (Sway)
•Camera Shakes
•Reduced Camera Motion option
•AIM Transparency (UI)
•Camera Y-Axis (invert)

Also, some other fixes were implemented as well:

•Retouch to the inventory system (Luca can now carry 10 items with him)
•Minor improvements
•Minor fixes

Thank you so much for playing MADiSON and supporting our work. We are now working on a full performance patch which should be up in the next couple of days.

Thanks!

