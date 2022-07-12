July 12, 2022 Update

Greetings paranormal investigators!

The game now automatically saves whenever you enter the Lobby or whenever you see Saving... at the bottom-left corner of the screen. CONTINUE now appears in the main menu whenever a save file is available.

The game has been localized to Korean thanks to HAPPYDUCK COMPANY. Your company name has been included in the credits.

The lift or elevator control lever has been reversed to orient with the floor dial above it.

An issue where selecting a different item option resets the language to English has been fixed.

Cheers,

Astravelari Team