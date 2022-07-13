1.12.04 - Exploit fixing & Performance

Adjustments

• Removed frail body description from Abigail (no longer applicable for a year or so )

• Grappling through a flag now drops it, and displays a message to warn you

• Revolver Twang sound on Friday's magnum wasnt working (now working)

• Added a button to the main menu for the Official Twitter account

Balance

• Tommy Gun: || Minimum damage 2 -> 3 || Max damage 9 -> 10 ||

Performance

• Removed dummy actors from dying with weapons (Garbage collection wasnt finding it)

• Reduced some tick speeds on some components