Fadeout: Underground update for 13 July 2022

1.12.04 - Exploit fixing & Performance

Build 9104286

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Adjustments

• Removed frail body description from Abigail (no longer applicable for a year or so )
• Grappling through a flag now drops it, and displays a message to warn you
• Revolver Twang sound on Friday's magnum wasnt working (now working)
• Added a button to the main menu for the Official Twitter account

Balance

• Tommy Gun: || Minimum damage 2 -> 3 || Max damage 9 -> 10 ||

Performance

• Removed dummy actors from dying with weapons (Garbage collection wasnt finding it)
• Reduced some tick speeds on some components

