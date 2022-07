Share · View all patches · Build 9104174 · Last edited 12 July 2022 – 07:06:14 UTC by Wendy

The store has been updated, a new in-game currency, mail for new rewards, small inventory changes, a monthly card, a new event tab, bug fixes and much more.

v13.0. Update size 196.1 MB

The v12 game server will be closed in two weeks. Install the update in a timely manner.