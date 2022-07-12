 Skip to content

The Backrooms: Found Footage update for 12 July 2022

Steam Implementation!

View all patches · Build 9104039 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings!

I'm happy to announce that The Backrooms: Found Footage now has Steam Overlay implementation, as well as achievements! You can easily now easily access Discussion Forums, Screenshots, and other Steam features using the in-game Steam Overlay.

To start there are 25 Steam achievements implemented, with more on the way! This is the first step in another series of updates that will include Cloud Saves as well as Steam Stats!

Thanks again everyone for all the support!

-BaddWeather

